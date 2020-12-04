Madrid maintains specific mobility restrictions in four health zones

Posted: Friday Dec 4 2020 11:42 AM

From next Monday, only four basic health zones in Madrid will continue with specific restrictions on mobility within the community, although the region as a whole remains closed on the perimeter of the December bridge.

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that it would lift these measures in 11 zones and six municipalities from December 7, with only the maintenance of the limitations in four zones, where they will remain in force at least until December 14.

This was announced this Friday at a press conference by the Director of Public Health Elena Andradas and Deputy Minister Antonio Zapatero, who confirmed that the “downward trend” of coronavirus infections persists in the region, where they fell by more than 77% from the maximum peak in September.

These are the areas that, at the moment, have specific restrictions:

-Guzmán el Bueno (Madrid)

-La Elipa (Madrid)

-La Moraleja (Alcobendas)

-Barcelona (Móstoles)

On the other hand, from this Monday, December 7, the following basic health zones and the municipalities of Madrid will no longer have any limitations:

-Daroca, in Ciudad Lineal (Madrid)

-Vicálvaro-Artilleros, in the Vicálvaro district (Madrid)

– Cuzco, Alicante and Castilla la Nueva (Fuenlabrada)

– Sierra de Guadarrama, Collado Villalba Pueblo and Collado Villalba Estación (Collado Villalba)

-Calculation

-Galapagar

-The Boalo-Cerceda-Mataelpino

-Colmenar de Oreja

-Chinchón and

-Villarabbit

-San Martín de Valdeiglesias

-Pelayos de la Presa

Check if your street is affected

On the map below, you can check if you live in one of the areas that continue with restrictive measures. The areas affected by the restrictions are marked in red. You can move around the map and click on each area to see more information on the accumulated incidence and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

To check if your street is in one of these areas, just click on the magnifying glass and enter the street in the text box that will open. The map will direct you to the chosen location. To refine the search, you can add the municipality, for example: “María Zambrano, Getafe”.

If you are browsing from our application, you can zoom with the “+” and “-” buttons. Here is the map of the health zones currently affected by the anti-COVID restrictions in Madrid:

What are the restrictions?

Areas with specific measures have mobility restrictions, although citizens can move on public roads within the perimeters of the affected area. There, the playgrounds are closed, the places of worship have the capacity reduced to a third and the wakes are limited to 15 people outdoors, 10 indoors.

However, the whole community is in a closed perimeter from this Friday until 00:00 on December 14. The curfew is also maintained between midnight and 6 a.m. and meetings are limited to six people.

Likewise, capacity is limited to 50% throughout the Community of Madrid, with a few exceptions: outdoor terraces, commercial establishments, unregulated training centers, theaters and cinemas (75%) and multipurpose rooms (40%).

Shops and services can only open between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., with the exception of pharmacies, medical establishments, veterinarians, gas stations and other essential and unavoidable services. Shopping centers with restaurants and entertainment may close at midnight.