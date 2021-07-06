Madrid opens today the self-appointment to vaccinate people between 30 and 34 years old, and from Friday for people over 25 years old

Since this Tuesday, those over 30 can request, via the self-appointment system, in turn to receive the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus in the Community of Madrid. People over 30 will be able to make an appointment at one of the 36 points authorized for vaccination.

Among these, there are 29 public hospitals, four health centers, the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, the Isabel Zendal public nursing hospital and the WiZink center. The latter two work 24 hours a day.

In addition, the Community of Madrid is expanding 4 new vaccination points: In the capital, in Moratalaz (Pavones Health Center) and Villaverde (San Andrés Health Center); also in the municipalities of Leganés (Santa Isabel Health Center) and Móstoles (Sabio Presentation Health Center).

There are two ways to request the appointment:

Via the web: www.comunidaddemadrid / covid-19 Via the virtual health card

For people who cannot name themselves because they are not listed in the databases of the Ministry of Health, they can call the free telephone number set up by the Community of Madrid: 900 102 112.

How to request an appointment

Once you have accessed it, you must identify yourself by entering the CIPA (autonomous personal identification code of the public health card) or, if you do not have a CIPA, your identity document (DNI / NIE or passport) and date of birth. The system checks if you are in the age range available for self-citation.

Once the system has verified that you are in the authorized age range for the self-appointment, you will see a list of available centers by age group or vaccination group and you can choose the center and the time interval, 48/72 hours ahead and with an initial options window of one week.

You will then receive a message with the verification code to confirm your details. You will receive the details of your appointment, as well as a QR code to access the vaccination point.

In addition, you will receive a reminder message, at least 24 hours before the date of the appointment, which will include the QR code that you will have to present when entering the place.

On Friday, the self-meeting begins for over 25s

According to the calendar managed by the Community of Madrid, next Friday 9 the self-appointment system will be extended for the 25 to 30 age group, so that the vaccination will be open to all people over 25 years old. . . And at the beginning of the week which begins on the 12th, “Monday or Tuesday”, this device will be extended to all people over 16 years old, said the advisor.

Overall, in the Community of Madrid, 61.5% of the target population of the Community of Madrid – from the age of 16 – already has a dose and 46.9% have completed the process. According to the scenario that the Community envisages, by July 20, 70% of the target population would be reached with at least one dose of vaccine and by August 9, it would reach 70% with the full guideline. With this percentage of vaccinated, it is planned to begin the vaccination of minors between 16 and 12 years old in mid or late August, facing the start of the school year.