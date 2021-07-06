Madrid opens vaccination for those over 25 this Friday and for those over 16 next week

Posted: Tuesday July 06 2021 11:44 AM

The Community of Madrid will open this Friday the self-vaccination meeting for people over 25 years old. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero.

In addition, next week, anyone over the age of 16 who has not yet been named will be able to make an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This Tuesday, the vaccination was also activated for students who go to study abroad next year. According to Escudero, they must be “over 16 years old and present an entry document for an international program of at least three weeks”.

The objective, indicated the chief of health of the region, is that “all the target population” is vaccinated “as soon as possible”, for which they will give “all the possible facilities”.

