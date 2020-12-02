Madrid oppose perimeter closure and vote no on government’s Christmas plan

Updated: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 7:54 PM

Published on: 12/02/2020 19:42

Madrid and Catalonia are distancing themselves from the health agreement with the autonomous communities to set concrete measures for Christmas. Health was looking for a consensus and agreement with all the autonomous communities to establish restrictions, especially in terms of mobility and the limit of people in meetings during the holidays.

And despite the fact that after the Interterritorial Council, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, defended that an agreement was adopted on the holidays, very consensual, Madrid and Catalonia did not vote for. From the Madrid Health Ministry, they contradict Illa, stating that “this agreement was not adopted by consensus, so Madrid does not feel bound”.

Madrid don’t agree with perimeter closure

The Community of Madrid maintains that a “downward trend” is expected for the coming weeks and that, also given the current level of incidence, “the impact of the restriction of perimeter mobility in the region will be minimal “. For this reason, Madrid does not agree with the point that limits mobility between the autonomous communities between December 23 and January 6.

Discrepancies regarding family reunions

Also, when it comes to the number of people scheduled for family reunions, Madrid wants the Day of the Three Kings (in addition to December 24, 25 and 30 and January 1) they can be a maximum of 10, which , as Illa clarified, they can do it.

However, the Minister of Health explained that these 10 people can belong to at most two groups of cohabitants. Madrid are also proposing that they be three, so they are not happy with what has been agreed.

Catalonia claims its own plan

From the Ministry of Health, they say they do not feel “questioned” because they consider that the decisions on the organization of Christmas should be taken by the Procicat and the government, and not by the Interterritorial Council.

Catalonia will then rely on the adaptation plan for Christmas social activities, approved this Wednesday, which establishes that between December 24 and January 6 and “regardless of the section of the progressive opening plan in which is finds Catalonia “, social gatherings should be limited to a maximum of ten people, including children