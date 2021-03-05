Madrid opposes containment at Easter because it will increase the mobility of “people within the Community”

Publication: Friday, March 5, 2021 11:04

The Community of Madrid is directly opposed to the measures approved by Health in the face of Holy Week. The health authorities consider that it is not necessary to confine the region on the perimeter, to limit again the curfew to 10 p.m. and to reduce the capacity of the reception establishments to four people.

This was indicated by Antonio Zapatero, the Deputy Minister of Public Health, during the press conference in which he analyzed the epidemiological situation and updated the mobility restrictions in the basic health zones. However, he stressed that the regional government will continue to “analyze the final document” and that it will be the adviser who will define the position of the next interterritorial adviser.

“We want the measures to be agreed at all costs. We will study the proposal and take a decision that will be based on what we believe is best for the people of Madrid,” Zapatero said in this regard. According to him, decreeing the closure of the perimeter is a mistake because then, “this will increase the mobility of people within the Community” and “Madrid is not large and has seven million inhabitants”.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso has defended in recent days that regional perimeter closures in Madrid have not worked since November, despite the fact that it was the easing of Christmas restrictions that led us to enter a fourth wave, reaching the historical number of infected and dead in January and February.

The aforementioned measures, as well as the prohibition of mass acts, will have to be ratified in the next Interterritorial. Although Ayuso’s executive voted against them at the health committee held on Thursday. “It cannot be that the same government that called elections in Catalonia with worse data is now shutting down Spain, which is much better,” the president criticized.