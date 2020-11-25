Madrid plans to test students returning home for Christmas

Posted: Wednesday November 25 2020 19:21

The Community of Madrid is working on a plan for the departure and return of students from the region who are due to visit their communities for Christmas and are offering to perform diagnostic tests to ensure their departure and return are safe. . This was said by Regional Vice President Ignacio Aguado at the press conference after the Board of Governors.

“Regarding the students who will logically go to their regions, those who live in the Community of Madrid and want to spend Christmas with their families, we are working on the departure of these students, that it is safe, and also that their return be safe, with an ability to perform diagnostic tests that ensure they can leave and that their return to Madrid and to the student residence is safe, ”said Aguado.

On this issue, the national government has proposed that college students returning home for the holidays limit social interactions on previous days and take extreme preventive measures.

The executive of Pedro Sánchez will negotiate with the autonomous communities the special measures against the coronavirus to be applied during the Christmas holidays at the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System to be held this Wednesday.

Among them also highlights the limitation of family and social gatherings during the holidays, which the national government proposes to set at six people and Madrid at ten.

There is also a difference in criteria regarding the night curfew: the national government recommends that it be from one to six in the morning and in Madrid from 13:30 to 6:00, according to the General Directorate of Public Health of the Community of Madrid, although the President of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is in favor of having it from two in the morning to six o’clock.

At the press conference, Aguado said that the Community of Madrid is a large region in terms of demographics and extension, where it takes more time to travel, therefore, in his opinion, the Community’s proposal makes sense. . from Madrid that the curfew begins at 1:30 am.