Madrid postpones curfew and hotel closure to 11 p.m. from Thursday

Updated: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 1:35 PM

The Community of Madrid has confirmed that from 00:00 on Thursday 18 February, the relaxation of the curfew will be applied, which is postponed from 22:00 to 23:00, and which allows the closure of bars and restaurants. at this same hour.

The measures that were put forward during the press conference last Friday on the epidemiological and sanitary situation by the Deputy Minister of Public Health and COVID-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, although subject to the evolution of transmission of the coronavirus in the region, will enter into force this Thursday.

The epidemiological report for week 6 (February 8-14, 2021), published on Tuesday, shows a decrease in cases of 35% compared to the previous week and 52% compared to two weeks ago. This week, 15,029 positives were recorded, compared to 23,076 the previous week and 31,743 two weeks ago.

According to this report, the Community of Madrid closed last week with an accumulated incidence over 14 days of 571 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The week before, it was 817.

“Today it is 565 and with a decreasing trend, the same as the IA at 7 days, which is at 219”, according to epidemiological data provided by the Community of Madrid.

On Saturday, a decree from the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was issued to the BOCM, which set, without hinting at any conditions, the curfew start time at 11:00 p.m. and the end time at 6:00 a.m. , for the period between midnight on February 18 and midnight on March 1, 2021.

With the decree of the president, the decree of the Ministry of Health was published with specific measures for the restaurant and hotel sector; cinemas, theaters, auditoriums, circuses and multipurpose halls and other establishments open to the public.

In the aforementioned decree, the Ministry of Health declared that “the closing hours of premises and establishments open to the public are delayed to adapt them to the start time of the restriction of the freedom of movement of people at night” .

In general, all establishments, places and premises open to the public in the Community of Madrid will have the legally authorized closing time, and in any case it may not exceed 22 hours.