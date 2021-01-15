Madrid postpones return to school until Wednesday January 20

Posted: Friday January 15 2021 1:44 PM

After heavy snowfall forced the closure of schools in the Community of Madrid for a week, finally, the centers will remain closed until next Wednesday, January 20.

On this day, the pupils of infant, primary and special education and first and second of ESO will return to the classrooms. Due to the fact that during this course they have a mixed modality, on Thursdays the third and fourth students of ESO and first and second of the baccalaureate, FP, adult education and special diet will return to class.

Regarding the Universities, the reopening will also be phased, from January 20 and will continue until the 25.

The reopening was scheduled for Monday

This Friday, schools in the Community of Madrid contacted parents to inform them that the Ministry of Education will specify throughout the weekend which centers will open next Monday, but it was finally decided to maintain the closure until See you on Wednesday.

As reported in a press release from the Community of Madrid, to compensate for the closures, three days will be activated in June “to strengthen the presence”.

1474 schools have access problems

Out of the total 2,557 public and subsidized centers in the region, 1,474 have access problems.

According to Díaz Ayuso this Thursday, 318 schools recorded incidents and in 62 of them access was not guaranteed.

Among the damage to the various installations, there is the breakage of electrical panels, damage to roofs and falling trees. In addition, we must add the risk posed by snow accumulation on the roofs, which in some places still occurs.

In this context, the president of Madrid asked for “help from the educational community” so that the entrances to schools and institutes are in good condition.

Mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida stressed that “as long as the snow collection is not finished, there will be no certainty” about the damage, but he estimated the damage caused by the storm at 400 million euros.