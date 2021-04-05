Madrid prefer Ayuso as president, although they score better than Gabilondo

Publication: Monday, April 5, 2021 2:12 PM

The Madrilenians interviewed by the CEI prefer Isabel Díaz Ayuso as president of this community to any other political leader, although when they rate each of them, they like the leader of the PSOE, Ángel Gabilondo, who is at the top with a average rating of 5.6. points.

The pre-election survey for the regional elections in Madrid published on Monday by the Center for Sociological Research reveals that the former vice-president of the government and United We Can candidate, Pablo Iglesias, obtains the worst score attributed to Madrid’s leaders, with a 3.2.

Gabilondo tops the list with 5.6 points, followed closely by Más Madrid candidate Mónica García, who averages 5.2 points; these are the only two who pass the pass.

Below 5 are the others, such as the current regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, whose average in the sample is 4.9, followed by the candidate Citizens, Edmundo Bal, who takes 4.3, and the representative of Vox, Rocío Monasterio, whose 3.6 exceeds the mark attributed to Pablo Iglesias by four tenths.

However, when asked who of all prefers to chair the Community of Madrid “right now”, Isabel Díaz Ayuso emerges as the favorite, with a percentage of 38.6%.

Behind, there is Ángel Gabilondo, with 22.3% and, well below, the candidate of More Madrid, Mónica García (10.2%) and Pablo Iglesias (8.1%); In the last term, the leader of Vox, Rocío Monasterio, and the candidate of Ciudadanos, Edmundo Bal, both with a percentage of 2.2 percent.

Crossing these CIS data with the memory of voting in the 2019 elections gives curious results. For example, Isabel Díaz Ayuso scores better among Vox voters, 7.9 out of ten, than that party’s candidate, Rocío Monasterio, who remains with a score of 7.4. In fact, 78.7% of those who voted for Vox two years ago rate Ayuso’s leadership in the Community of Madrid as “good” or “very good”, a percentage a few points below that given. by the voters of the own PP.

The socialist candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, in addition to being the best valued as an average score, is the one who causes the least rejection among supporters of the rest of the parties, although he also does not generate fierce adhesions, unlike Ayuso, who is the headliner with the best scores among his parish, 8.4 out of ten.

At the other extreme, Cs candidate Edmundo Bal barely approves among his party voters, and remains at a paltry 5.3. Something similar is happening to the surprise candidate in these elections, Pablo Iglesias, who also doesn’t generate much enthusiasm among United We Can voters, and gets a 6.5 out of ten, even less than that given to More’s candidate. Country, which obtains a 6.8 among the voters of the Churches. A rejection of Iglesias that is also observed among those who voted for Más Madrid in 2019, who do not even grant him a pass and give him a score of 4.5 out of ten.