madrid-rectifies-and-validates-the-will-expressed-in-the-living-will-without-having-to-ratify-it

Madrid has rectified and will no longer request a ratification of the anticipated vital will at the time of applying the dignified death. The wording on the website of this autonomy included that if that will had been expressed before the publication of the current law, the document of Advance Living Will had to be updated to record that request again, something that represented an obstacle for whoever was in somehow unable to do so. A spokesman for the Ministry of Health explains that “that paragraph was uploaded to the website by mistake”, that “it was withdrawn last 22 October” and that “it is not included in the decree ”. At least until this past Tuesday, that original information was maintained, as published by EL PAÍS. Now, modified, it conforms to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, based on the manual of good practices, and on the legislation itself, in force since last June. In addition, it has included a section on the right to withdraw at any time during the procedure.

“If you have requested euthanasia, you have the right to withdraw and not continue with your request for assistance in dying at any time during the procedure. You will have to notify your responsible doctor and the procedure will be suspended ”, reads the new text on the page. This change was communicated by the Madrid government to the Right to Die Dignity association (DMD), which “celebrates” this modification. “It makes no sense to propose the opposite and what we hope is that Andalusia rectifies”, says a spokesman.

The region governed by Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla does maintain that ratification, with the same paragraph as Madrid He assures that he included by “mistake”, and is left alone in this instruction to those people who have requested their right to euthanasia. A spokesperson for the Andalusian Health Service provided the same justification that the Community of Madrid had given to demand confirmation: that what was declared in a living will granted before the entry into force of the new law could not be adapted to the text of the new regulation and that is why it was necessary to ratify it.

The DMD spokesperson in Andalusia, Eva Camps, told this newspaper a few days ago that she did not understand this block and alluded to the problems that can occur in cases of those who registered their advance directive and who are now unable to modify their wording because they suffer from degenerative diseases such as dementia or Alzheimer’s. “We understand that they cannot invalidate the content of advance living wills and less if they are registered in a timely manner,” indicated Camps.

Both communities, Andalusia and Madrid, were the last to approve the decree necessary to develop state law, in which the Guarantee and Evaluation commissions had to be created and constituted, which are the ones that have the last word in this process. Until last 27 October, the Ministry of Health registry collected 357. 486 people with prior instructions; of them, 45. 232 had done it in the first and 35. 702 in the second. The latter will no longer have to repeat what they already requested and, even if they were incapacitated, that request could go ahead, something that could not have happened with the previous wording and one of the main reasons why the experts demanded their change.

The new wording of the Madrid text includes this case specifically, as established by law: “In cases where a person who meets the requirements, if the responsible doctor certifies that the patient You are not in full use of your faculties, nor can you give your free, voluntary and conscious consent to request the provision of help to die, but have previously signed a Prior Instructions document, or other equivalent legal document, in which has expressed its willingness to avail itself of euthanasia in certain situations, the request for euthanasia may be submitted by the representative listed in the Instruction document Prior tions or by a person from the applicant’s environment and, if there is no other person, their ‘responsible doctor’ can also do it.

Despite the rectification, in practice, in Madrid currently Living wills cannot be registered. “It is a technical problem,” explains the same DMD spokesperson, who delves into: “They have created a new document, but the computer system by which it is registered is being updated and there are enormous difficulties to register in the Community.” Since the approval of the law, he adds, “the demand has increased, a lot of people call us to consult and find out, they tell us that there is little left for everything to be ready, but they have been doing it for weeks.” Although he clarifies that there is an alternative, that a private document can be made with the same legal validity, since it cannot be entered into the system, it is not registered: “Appointments are being given to make the living will in December.” The Madrid Ministry asks in this regard, it has not yet answered.