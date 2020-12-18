Madrid reduces the limit for Christmas lunches and dinners from 10 to 6 people

Updated: Friday, December 18, 2020 1:16 PM

The Community of Madrid will limit from 10 to 6 people – including children – the social gatherings that will take place on December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1, on the occasion of Christmas and New Year celebrations. In addition, participants can belong, at most, to two groups of stable coexistence.

This was announced by the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, in an appearance in which he recalled that the curfew will be extended until 1:30 a.m. on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but the rest of the days will remain at 00h00. at 6 a.m., as before.

Regarding the closure of the perimeter of the region, the Minister of Health indicated that it will remain perimeter between December 23 and January 6, although it will be possible to leave the region to visit relatives and friends who reside in other autonomies. Something Isabel Díaz Ayuso already announced this Thursday.

In this sense, the director of public health, Elena Andradas, explained that the restrictions will be extended in several basic health areas due to the increase in COVID-19 infections. Thus, La Moraleja (Alcobendas) will remain confined and entries and exits to Andrés Mellado (Chamberí), Sanchinarro (Hortaleza), Felipe II and the mayor Bartolomé González (Móstoles) and Getafe Norte (Getafe) will be restricted.

In this way, residents of these basic health zones will only be able to leave them to go to the work or study center, receive health care, take care of the elderly and / or dependents and perform official procedures, among other causes of force majeure. .

Madrid leads virus expansion in Spain

In less than a month, Madrid has gone from the community with the best behavior in its epidemiological evolution to the head of the expansion of the pandemic in our country. As of November 20, the region had a cumulative incidence (AI) of 285 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population. As of today, he has an AI of 262.13.

The semaphore of the Ministry of Health, which classifies communities by color, again marked red for Madrid on Thursday. This region is again in the scenario of extreme risk of the evolution of the pandemic, due to infections during the last two weeks and to the occupation of intensive care beds, which amounts to 25.79%.

“In recent days, the Directorate General of Public Health has detected new outbreaks that are linked, fundamentally, to social and family gatherings. This is where the most contact occurs, which is why we have decided to ‘adopt surgical measures, “he said of the increase in Ruiz Escudero business. Some epidemics which, according to Elena Andradas, have been recorded since December 8.