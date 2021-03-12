Madrid respect Easter closure but will appeal the measure to justice

Publication: Friday, March 12, 2021 12:22

Madrid’s Deputy Minister of Public Health Antonio Zapatero has announced that the region will finally respect the agreement of the Interterritorial Council to close the community perimeter at Easter and the San José Bridge.

“The Official Journal of the Community of Madrid will publish a new decree with the perimeter closures for Holy Week and the San José bridge,” said Zapatero, who later clarified.

The deputy adviser assures that after having consulted the “legal services”, he will present the appeal to the courts: “By not subscribing to the technical efficiency of the measure and by understanding that legally the Ministry of Health cannot impose a agreement of the Interterritorial Council of the health which it was not adopted by consensus and that it is not legally binding. “

All the autonomous communities except Madrid agreed last Wednesday to close the perimeter at this time, a measure adopted in an attempt to avoid a fourth wave and from which the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands are exempt due to their status as ‘archipelagos.

The Community of Madrid assured that it would maintain the openness of the region during these dates, on the basis of the fact that President Isabel Díaz Ayuso was the one with the competence. After his refusal, Minister Darias repeatedly reminded him that the measure was “imperative” and warned by going to court if Madrid disobeyed.