Madrid say they don’t have enough doses and consider closing mass vaccination centers

Publication: Friday, April 16, 2021 10:42

The Community of Madrid is considering the closure of certain mass vaccination centers, such as the one installed in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, the Wizink Center or the Zendal hospital, if they do not have more information on the arrival of the doses against COVID-19.

This was said by the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the COVID-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, during the press conference this Friday to take stock of the epidemiological situation in the region.

“As of this Friday, in the Community of Madrid, we have no information on other vaccines available beyond the 157,900 vaccines that Pfizer has confirmed to us. We have no more information. This week we have put in about 270,000 vaccines for next week. We will not have more information, “Zapatero said.

Thus, according to the person in charge of the management of the pandemic in Madrid, “with this information on the arrival of vaccines in the Community, if they are the only ones that we will receive, we will be forced to consider closing the vaccination points. massive. “.

“We would like to allow more, but we need more vaccines,” he said. “If I don’t have vaccines, it doesn’t make sense to have an organized device,” he said.

Zapatero’s statements come after Community President Isabel Díaz Ayuso blamed the government for the delay in regional vaccination.

“Without the consensus with the Spanish government, I would have already vaccinated 100% Madrid”, he assured in an interview with “Vozpópuli”. Gibraltar is the only region in the world with a similar percentage.