Madrid sets capacity limits from this Saturday on public roads, nurseries and markets

Updated: Friday, December 4, 2020 10:45 AM

Published on: 12/04/2020 10:27

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Antonio Zapatero, announced on Friday that from this Saturday capacity restrictions will be applied on public roads and places frequented and that, in addition, the capacity is limited to 50 % in parades and Christmas concerts, in nurseries and in markets.

As Zapatero detailed, “City councils should adopt capacity control measures in roads and public spaces where a high density of influx of people is expected. In addition, it was also prohibited to celebrate the end of the year of the bells on the public highway and the granting of authorizations for the celebration of leisure activities by the Community and the Town halls was temporarily suspended.

Zapatero has indicated that these “exceptional and temporary” measures will come into force upon publication of the decree in the Official Journal of the Community of Madrid (BOCM) on Saturday 5 December, and will last until the last Reyes, until 8 January .

Madrid is also reducing the capacity to 50% of Christmas parades and concerts on public roads, which must be organized in limited areas and with the public seated; during visits to nurseries and markets. Even in the delivery of letters from children to Santa Claus, the Three Kings or their pages. In all cases, safety and distance measures will be guaranteed.

recommendations

On the other hand, the ordinance also affects basic health recommendations (masks, hand washing, distance, ventilation …) and that students who plan to return home limit social interactions and extreme prevention measures by the ten days preceding their return. Once at home, they are asked to limit contact and respect their group of bubbles.

Among other tips, hoteliers are also reminded to strengthen ventilation, municipalities that favor the use of outdoor spaces and people who organize their purchases in advance.