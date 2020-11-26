Madrid spending for Christmas 2020

Madrid

Published: Thursday, November 26, 2020

Faced with the shadow that invades Christmas this year, Madrid has opted for light. Street lighting is one of the few Christmas activities maintained during a pandemic: the Madrid capital has invested 3.17 million euros to illuminate 210 streets and squares in the city during these holidays, as confirmed by sources from the government area of ​​the works and equipment of the Madrid City Hall to laSexta.com.

This item represents an increase in the budget compared to last year. While in 2019 the amount in lights amounted to 3,078,190 euros, this year’s contract leaves a larger investment. However, it must be taken into account that one of the most important events of the festivities has been canceled, such as the Three Kings parades through the city districts. Despite everything, when it comes to lighting, the capital of Madrid has introduced another novelty in the decoration: in particular the giant flag of Spain from the Juan Bravo bridge in the Castellana.

1.13 kilometers of flag to “represent unity”

On Tuesday 10 November, Madrid city hall carried out the first tests for lighting the flag. It is a wire made up of thousands of LED lights with an extension of just over a kilometer.

As the People’s Party wrote on Twitter, the complaints of several citizens about this decoration are not correct: “Some criticize the fact that we have put the flag of Spain in the Christmas lights. There is no better symbol of unity in these difficult times, ”said the formation.

With this in mind, the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, also defended the use of the flag for this Christmas: “It is the flag of all, the flag that unites us and must be a unifying element in a situation as difficult as the one we are living in, ”he said in an interview with Onda Cero on November 6. According to the president, it was a“ surprise ”that the placement of the flag in these parties was criticized.