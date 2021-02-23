Madrid starts mass vaccinations with Astrazeneca in Zendal

Publication: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 7:44 AM

Madrid begins mass vaccination at Isabel Zendal Hospital on Tuesday. As announced by the Community of Madrid, they will start with second-line health personnel, with the AstraZeneca vaccine to 400 people from “Foreign Health, AENA, public health inspectors, the Social Security Institute, reform professionals , forensic pathologists, CC health students and veterinarians “.

On Thursday February 25, vaccination will begin for those over 80 years old. The vaccination of this population group will be done in the primary care centers of each of the community health zones with 50,000 doses to be administered on Thursday, Friday and Monday March 1st. A new shipment of 80,000 doses of Pfizer will arrive on Tuesday with which the vaccination of this group will continue during the first week of March.

On February 25, the vaccination of teachers up to 55 years old will also begin, as the AstraZeneca vaccine will be provided. The vaccination sites for this group will be the Primary Health Care Centers, Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and Isabel Zendal Hospital.

Madrid joins the eight autonomous communities that had already started to focus on people over 80, one of the groups included as a priority. These are Murcia, Aragon, Euskadi, Galicia, Catalonia, the Canary Islands, Cantabria and Andalusia.