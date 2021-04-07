Madrid starts this weekend to vaccinate in ten major hospitals and at the WiZink Center

Publication: Wednesday April 7, 2021 2:56 PM

The Community of Madrid will expand its network of hospitals to facilitate the vaccination of citizens. This is a measure that was put forward by the region’s Deputy Health Minister Antonio Zapatero, who also took the opportunity to apologize for the problems that some people have encountered in accessing their injection.

“We have room for improvement. This weekend, we will bring the vaccination points closer together, so hospitals are open in different parts of Madrid to progress in this direction,” he said in a statement to the Al program. Rojo Vivo.

Thus, the introduction of these new hospitals in the vaccination plan mainly envisages the use of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine AstraZeneca. More precisely, in the hospitals of Móstoles, Alcorcón, Fuenlabrada or Getafe, as well as in the hospitals Puerta del Hierro and Severo Ochoa. The people who will be inoculated with the antibodies to the virus will be those between 60 and 65 years old.

Likewise, according to the Health Council of Madrid, four other hospitals are joining the vaccination with Pfizer: Gregorio Marañón, on October 12, Hospital de la Paz and Hospital Jiménez Díaz.

For its part, Zendal will continue to vaccinate around 6,000 people per day from Monday to Sunday, while the Wanda Metropolitano stadium will host 6,000 more people to be vaccinated, and WiZink will start vaccinating around 4,000 people per day from this Friday.