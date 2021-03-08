Madrid starts vaccinating older dependents and their caregivers at home

Publication: Monday, March 8, 2021 8:20 a.m.

The Community of Madrid begins this Monday to vaccinate at home 7,925 immobilized adult dependents (patients who cannot leave their homes due to different circumstances) and their caregivers.

Primary care professionals began contacting immobilized patients by phone on Friday to make an appointment for vaccine administration from March 8, both for the dependent person and their caregivers.

Large, dependent immobilized patients over 55 years of age (7,360) will receive the first dose of Pfizer vaccine during March, while 565 people with similar characteristics between 18 and 55 years of age will receive the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. because it is only given to this age group.

The Department of Health plans to administer the second dose to immobilized patients after Easter, provided delivery forecasts

is part of the Ministry of Health.

On the other hand, and also from this Monday, the vaccination begins in the health centers of the group of about 23,000 large dependents with mobility, that is to say that their physical conditions allow them to move.

As with the inoculation of people over 80, which began on February 25, primary care professionals will contact these patients and their caregivers by phone to meet with them at their health center and proceed with the administration of the vaccine.

Of this group of patients, it is expected that more than 17,000 will correspond to those over 55 and will therefore be inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine, and the rest, more than 5,000 will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, as these are 18 patients. . at age 55.

Regarding the group over 80, a total of 90,000 people over 80 in the Community of Madrid received the first dose of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in their health center, at the rate of 4,000 people vaccinated over time .

The vaccination campaign for the priority group aged 80 and over will continue in the coming weeks and it is planned to gradually administer doses to more than 320,000 citizens in this age group.