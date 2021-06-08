Madrid starts vaccinating the group between 40 and 49 years old tomorrow

Updated: Tuesday 08 June 2021 11:43

La Comunidad de Madrid comenzará a vacunar desde este miércoles a la población general de 40 to 49 años, initially the franja Comprised between los 46 y 49 años, es decir, los nacidos entre los años 1975 y 1972, that its más de 466,000 ciudadanos in the region.

This population group will receive their first dose against COVID-19 in public hospitals in Madrid, the Community of Madrid said in a statement.

