Madrid suffers from crowds of people for Christmas amid pandemic

Updated: Saturday, November 28, 2020 9:31 PM

Published on: 11/28/2020 9:15 PM

The city of Madrid started Christmas on the wrong foot. At least, that’s what it seems after this Friday thousands of people took to the streets of the capital as if it were a normal day, regardless of the fact that Spain continues to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, it is the sixth country in the world most affected by COVID-19.

This was seen in the many images that were shared via social media, where crowds were reported on some of the main roads in the center. Neighborhoods such as Puerta de Sol, Paseo del Prado, Preciados or Castellana streets suddenly appeared completely full.

Perhaps the announcements about the evolution of coronavirus vaccines that have been aired in recent weeks have prompted many citizens who have filled the heart of the capital to relax when it comes to complying with restrictions and recommendations from the authorities. health have made it public to contain the contagion curve as much as possible.

These images worry and scandalize health professionals who have worked hard since the start of the pandemic to prevent the increase in the number of cases and deaths in Spain. “They scare me because I think we are relaxing and it reminds me when, after the first wave, we thought we had beaten the virus,” lamented Juan Torres, head of the internal medicine department at Infanta Leonor hospital- Virgen de la Torre.

“Please, the third wave is here and it depends on how we behave,” Torres continued. Some criticisms to which Dr César Carballo added in LaSexta Noche: “Be careful with this because we may soon experience a third wave”.