Madrid, the new “ Las Vegas ” for European foreigners who come to the capital for the flexibility of measures

Updated: Saturday, February 27, 2021 4:03 PM

Published on: 02/27/2021 3:56 PM

Madrid has become the new “Las Vegas” for European foreigners because of “the flexibility of restrictions in Spain”, as stated by Mélanie, a Frenchwoman on vacation in Seville. Thus, the French change the authentic cultural and gastronomic desert for a few tapas or a few drinks, and more flexible measures.

In this sense, Bertrand Canavaggio, a Frenchman on vacation in Spain, underlines that in our country “bars, restaurants and museums are open, while in Paris they are closed”. For this reason, some French people who live in Spain admit that their friends visit them more and more: “Lately, I am delighted because I see a lot more of my friends”, declares Edouard Boyer, a Frenchman who lives in the capital.

However, Spain is not only visited by the French, but also by the Irish, who make appointments with Spanish dentists to bypass travel restrictions. “If they had the opportunity to prove that they had an appointment with the dentist, they could leave the country, but they never appeared here,” says a professional at a dental clinic in the Canary Islands.

Many young tourists who come to Madrid do so in search of a party, but with the curfew at 11:00 p.m., they decide to follow it to tourist apartments. “There are a lot of foreigners, but there are also a lot of locals who rent tourist apartments for parties,” denounces Leticia, a resident of central Madrid. Similarly, Saturnino Vera, of SOS Madrid Centro, criticizes that “families are required not to move elsewhere, but that the parties take place in residential buildings”.

Airbnb reported that it “removed or suspended 800 ads in December in Spain, ads that received complaints or violated party ban policy.”

However, many achieve their goal without sanctions and complaints are now in the hands of neighbors: “The police came because the neighbors complained, but we didn’t open the door, we turned the volume down a bit. and nothing else happened; Police on the left, ”says a young woman.