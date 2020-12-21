Madrid to ask government to suspend flights from UK after registering new strain of coronavirus

Updated: Monday, December 21, 2020 1:50 PM

Published on: 12/21/2020 1:49 PM

Isabel Díaz Ayuso will ask Pedro Sánchez to order the suspension of flights coming from the United Kingdom and whose origin is Barajas airport in Madrid. He will do so after learning that a new strain of COVID-19 has been recorded in this country.

In statements to the media, the regional president indicated that she would ask for this measure “immediately” and “formally” because “it is possible that we already have cases in Madrid and throughout the national territory”. According to him, in Barajas, not all relevant checks are carried out to detect cases of coronavirus among tourists.

Although the Minister of Health assured in an interview in ‘RAC 1’ that, for the moment, in our country “there is no evidence” of this new strain, which has been detected in other states, like Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark and Belgium. For now, our country has decided to keep the borders open to tourists from the UK, which have been required by the PCR for some time.

The “popular” leader also considers that the suspension of these flights must be carried out throughout Spain, and not only at the airport of the Community of Madrid. “It would be ideal to suspend all flights, but I can only speak about Madrid. It would be their thing until we know the exact characteristics of the virus,” he said.

As LaSexta has learned, he will convey this request to the Prime Minister throughout Monday. What we do not yet know is that he will do so by phone or by mail.