Madrid to carry out antigen tests on young people after Christmas holidays

Friday, December 11, 2020

12.11.2020

The Community of Madrid will carry out antigenic tests on the young people on their return from the Christmas holidays. This was announced by Madrid’s Deputy Minister of Public Health Antonio Zapatero during a press conference.

Seven points will be installed on the university campuses of the Community of Madrid to carry out antigen tests on the population of young people and students aged 18 to 29. These tests will be voluntary, as explained by Health. “21% of cases occur in young people. It is about continuing the strategy of early detection and completing the Christmas plan, ”said the director general of public health. “Whether or not they are university students, they can take the voluntary test within the seven points that we are going to put,” Andradas added.

However, from the Community of Madrid they have not determined the number of tests that will be carried out and stress that it will depend on the demand of the young people who will go to the installed points.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health recommends that students return to the family residence for the holidays in order to limit social interactions and take extreme preventive measures during the 10 days before their return. Once at home, it is also advisable to limit contact and respect their bubble of coexistence. In addition, the Community of Madrid insists that young people, like the rest of the population, use the mask at all times and frequently ventilate enclosed spaces.