Madrid to return 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca to health as there is no target population to apply it to

Posted: Friday July 16 2021 11:47 PM

The Community of Madrid will return to the Ministry of Health around 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine because there is no longer a target population (over 60 years old and essential personnel) to whom to give them.

In this sense, the Minister of Community Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero (PP), criticized in ‘Onda Madrid’ that the Ministry of Health sent the regional government too many vials of AstraZeneca and, instead, few Pfizer, Jannsen and Moderna, something which he says “jeopardizes the vaccination horizon” in the region.

Indeed, the Community of Madrid announced this Thursday the suspension of the setting of new appointments to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus. However, sources from the Department of Health told EFE that they still schedule a few “first dates” thanks to a “small supply” from Moderna and Janssen.

For her part, Carolina Darias, Minister of Health, said on Wednesday, faced with repeated complaints from the Madrid government, that “the Communities know perfectly well the doses they will receive and also know” this part of the supply of the The fourth-quarter Pfizer company was leading through June.

“This has made June exceptional and July continues at the rate we were already seeing” with a slightly higher increase from Moderna, added Darias, who stressed that “all targets are being met week after week”.

380,000 doses of Pfizer, reserved for the second inoculation

The reserve of approximately one million vaccines available to the Community of Madrid is intended for second doses. Concretely, 380,000 doses of Pfizer are reserved for second inoculations already initiated.

At the same time, the ministry insists that a “great opportunity” with AstraZeneca has been lost due to the ministry’s “commitment” to “limit” said vaccine to the 60-69 age bracket “against the data sheet and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and not being able to use this vaccine from which many more doses will now come in “.

Before the announcement of the return, Andalusian Vice-President Juan Marín (Cs) claimed that if there was “a depot or warehouse” of surplus vaccines in the Community of Madrid, it should be distributed among the rest territories depending on the type of dose or vaccination rates.