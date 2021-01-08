Madrid to start vaccinating healthcare professionals against COVID-19 tomorrow

Publication: Friday January 8, 2021 12:20 PM

The Community of Madrid announces that from this Saturday, January 9, the vaccine against the coronavirus will begin to be injected into health professionals. Vaccination began in our country on the 27th in retirement homes.

“The community will close the week with more than 20,000 doses administered and the forecast is that next week we will exceed 60,000. A figure I plan to say because tomorrow Saturday we will start to vaccinate health professionals. Madrid will go put each vaccine to always dispose of it safely and ensuring the reserve of the second dose “.

This was announced this Friday by the Minister of Community Health, Ruiz Escudero, during a press conference in which he announced that the basic health zones subject to restrictions were being extended: he there will be 41 and 14 locations; in total, 1.2 million citizens.

“Epidemiologically, the figures show an increase in cases from December 22 to January 3, there are 14,822 cases, against 11,214 in the previous period. These are data that keep us alert without lowering our guard for a single moment “Said Ruiz Escudero.

He acknowledged that, like other communities, Madrid has been affected by the holidays and the celebrations. Last week, the cumulative incidence was 390.7 per 100,000 at 14 days and today’s data is 452. “At the level of care, there are a total of 2,560 patients admitted of which 2,170 in the service and 390 in USI “.

Therefore, due to the current situation, the Community will integrate more basic health zones from January 11, there will be 23 ZBS and 9 other localities and there will be a total of 41 ZBS and 14 localities to which there will be forbidden to enter and exit. .

Also, from January 12, Madrid will test for antigens in young people between 18 and 29 years old on university campuses, among others, Autonomes, Carlos III, Alcalá de Henares and Complutense. Monday to Friday, morning and afternoon and by appointment online.