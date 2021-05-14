Madrid to vaccinate against COVID-19 for people aged 50 to 55 from next week

Updated: Friday, May 14, 2021 10:56 AM

Published: 05/14/2021 10:55 AM

The Vice Minister of Public Health and COVID-19 Plan of the Community of Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, announced on Friday that the region will start providing the coronavirus vaccine to people between 50 and 55 years old from the week next.

Zapatero indicated that residents of Madrid in this age group will receive serum inoculations in public hospitals and in vaccination centers that the Community has set up in the WiZink Center and the Metropolitan Stadium.