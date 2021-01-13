Madrid will ask this Thursday for the declaration of a catastrophic zone by storm Filomena

Publication: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 5:08 PM

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has confirmed that the city’s governing council will present the petition tomorrow, Thursday, to declare Madrid as an area severely affected by an emergency after the passage of storm Filomena.

This was reported on Wednesday via Twitter, where he stressed that “serious damage amounting to hundreds of millions of euros produced by the snowstorm” which devastated the capital has been verified.

The Consistory is taking this step after, on Tuesday, Colmenar Viejo became the first municipality in Madrid to officially request the declaration of a catastrophic zone from the central executive and after having assessed this possibility in recent days. Meanwhile, many other cities in the region are considering this possibility.

For her part, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, declared that “the declaration of a catastrophic zone should not be a problem for a capricious government”, while the central executive does not exclude this possibility, although he insisted on assessing damage first.

What would it mean?

But what does this measure really mean? The declaration of “catastrophic zone”, whose current name is “zone seriously affected by a civil protection emergency”, is a legal figure envisaged to adopt extraordinary remedial measures after a major emergency.

The Council of Ministers may order it, at the request of the administration concerned, if it finds that there has been personal and material damage disturbing the living conditions of the population in a given area or if all or part of its public services have been crippled.

If an area receives this assessment, direct aid can be set up for affected citizens or compensation for city councils and businesses, along with preferential ICO loan lines or tax benefits.

Precisely this Wednesday, Almeida alleged in a radio interview that this mechanism would accelerate the demand for compensation from citizens, create lines of help to sectors such as hotels and commerce and address, since the Consistory, extraordinary expenses as a result. from the storm.

For all this, he demanded that the government of Pedro Sánchez at least study the petition and not refuse it “without even having raised it”.