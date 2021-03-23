“Madrid will be a bomb in 15 or 20 days”

Publication: Tuesday 23 March 2021 10:27

The president of Cantabria was tracked by cameras on Monday as he spoke about the pandemic data in Madrid with several people, some of whom are community advisers, after an official act in Reinosa.

In this group, Miguel Ángel Revilla – supposedly oblivious to the fact that his statements were captured by the microphones – assured that “Madrid is going to be a bomb in 15 or 20 days”.

He was referring to the contagion curve of the coronavirus and his interlocutors agreed, recounting their own experience: “I went to dinner on Ponzano Street on Saturday and it looked like a protest. And half wore no masks.”

“The problem is not them, it is that those who die are those who are infected by them, the grandparents … That’s the problem”, continued to explain the man of the group. .

That’s when Revilla stepped in again to criticize the high death rate in the Community of Madrid: “The dead don’t speak, but statistically you look at the death rate in Madrid and tell me.”

“Of course, more than double here,” replied another person, to whom the president condemned: “More than double”.