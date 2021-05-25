Madrid will have the largest low emission zone in Europe with “ Madrid 360 ” and will limit the circulation of “ A ” vehicles

Publication: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 3:33 PM

Madrid will have the largest Low Emission Zone (LEZ) in Europe in 2024 thanks to the Madrid 360 environmental sustainability strategy. This was announced by the city council of the capital, warning that from this year onwards, most polluting vehicles (without distinctive environment) of non-residents or those not registered in the capital will have limited access to the city.

The modification of the ordinance on sustainable mobility, the preliminary draft of which will be approved in the coming days, creates the legal framework to convert the 604 square kilometers that make up the territory of the capital into a low-emission zone here. 2024, an area greater than that of Brussels (161 km2), Paris (105), Barcelona (95), Berlin (88), Lyon (48), Amsterdam (20) or Milan (8.2).

This regulation aims to grant the same protection to the citizens of the whole municipality, determining territorial rings of progressive application from 2022 to 2025. This progressive measure will make it possible to respect the limit values ​​of air quality set by community and state regulations. in terms of air quality by reducing pollutant emissions from road traffic

In addition, for the first time, it establishes the figure of the low emission zones of special protection for the Centro district and the Plaza Elíptica, as they require additional measures because the environmental problems in these places are more pronounced. This initiative makes it possible to fight against pollution by offering alternatives to citizens before putting in place restrictions on “A” vehicles.

New measures to achieve goals

In addition, “Cambia 360” was launched, a package of aid linked to the field of sustainability which grants 110 million euros between 2021 and 2023. With this budget, the creation of helplines for the renewal of fleets private vehicles, DUM, taxis and buses; for the purchase of electric bicycles, motorcycles and PMVs; for the renovation of air conditioning systems and the elimination of coal-fired boilers.

To promote public transport, the city’s first zero-emission lines were created (two free and one paid) in the Centro district, as well as the modernization, digitization and electrification of the EMT (payment by QR code , the “biggest” purchase of EMT’s electric buses or that diesel will disappear from the fleet in 2023). On the other hand, to promote cycling, BiciMad has grown with 90 new stations to reach 258, from 10 to 15 neighborhoods and the cycling infrastructure is increasing.

Likewise, the Puerta del Sol has been completely pedestrianized and other spaces in the 21 districts are pedestrianized. In addition, to “dissuade” drivers from putting their private vehicles in the central almond, the first municipal intermodal parking in Fuente de la Mora has already been inaugurated, which will soon be followed by Pitis and Aviación Española, adding 1,200 new spaces. redevelopment of the Nudo Nord on Calle 30.

Limitations for ‘A’ vehicles

The limits established in this new strategy will be implemented gradually, as soon as the ordinance on sustainable mobility is approved, the new low-emission zone of special protection of the Center could come into force and a few weeks later that of the Plaza Elíptica will start to work. As of January 1, 2022, access and circulation inside the M-30 will be closed to all “A” vehicles of non-residents of the city.

From January 1, 2023, “A” vehicles of non-residents of Madrid will no longer be able to travel on the M-30. Finally, from January 1, 2024, no “ A ” vehicle outside Madrid may circulate throughout the municipality and from January 1, 2025, no “ A ” vehicle, resident or non-resident of Madrid, will not be able to circulate. through the city.