Madrid will not give PPE to members of polling stations to deal with people infected with COVID in 4M elections

Madrid

Publication: Thursday, March 18, 2021 12:39

The Community of Madrid has already made public its security protocol for the May 4 elections to prevent coronavirus infections. A plan very similar to the one that Catalonia implemented in February, but with differences.

The community government has included recommended voting times for each population group, reserving the morning (10:00 a.m. to noon) for people over 65 and vulnerable and the last hour (7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.) for people infected with the coronavirus.

In the Catalan elections, the members of the polling stations received personal protective equipment (PPE) to go to the strip of the infected, which Madrid will not do: it will only issue two FFP2 masks to each member to renew it every 8 hours, face shield and disposable gloves for counting.

“We have clearly explained the protective equipment they will have. The two FFP2 masks, the screen, the gloves for the count. If there is good natural ventilation in the polling station, we understand that no additional protection is not necessary and it is enough This is what we are going to accomplish, ”said Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero.

Other security measures

In addition to those already mentioned, other measures will also be taken to “guarantee the safety of voters, members of the polling station and all those who participate” in the elections.

Voters will have at their disposal a mobile application that will allow them to consult in real time the progress of the day with relevant information and will be able to see the influx of people in real time in schools to avoid crowds.

In voting centers there will be an entry and exit route to direct the flow of people appropriately, with a safe distance and avoiding contact. In addition, the centers must be broadcast before and during polling day, with sales and open houses.

At the entrance to the schools, there will be hydroalcoholic gels and gloves, informative posters with safety instructions, marks on the ground to maintain a minimum distance of two meters between people and access control personnel. In addition, the cleaning and disinfection actions will be intensified every three hours.

In addition, voters will be given surgical masks at the entrance to the centers to put on the one they already have and it is recommended that they bring the prepared ballot.