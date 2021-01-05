“Madrid will vaccinate every day, morning and afternoon. Even at night”

Publication: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 6:59 PM

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ensured that Madrid vaccinated every day of the week and at all times, using all available means.

This is what the “popular” president assured on her Twitter account: “Madrid will vaccinate Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Morning and afternoon.

With all the means available, public and private. Even at night, ”he said.

Precisely today, the Community of Madrid announced a contract with the Red Cross for which it will pay 136,000 euros per month for a “vaccination support service”.

However, the contract contains an immunization schedule from Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., using 12 vaccination teams. A calendar which, a few hours later, the president announced its extension via Twitter.

Madrid provided only 6% of vaccines

However, and although the Community of Madrid received 47,000 doses in the first distribution by the government, the Community administered only 3,000.

A figure lower than that of other communities and which was published just a few days after asking for more vaccines from the central executive.

A situation for which the president accuses the Spanish government and “the fugitive minister”, Salvador Illa: “Vaccination is a national problem. The strategy is a national problem and who should lead this is the Spanish government and the fugitive minister” , said Isabel Díaz Ayuso in this regard.