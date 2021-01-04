Madrid’s health minister assures residences have asked to delay vaccination

Publication: Monday, January 4, 2021 11:34

Madrid’s Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, blamed the delay in the vaccination campaign in the community on the residences asking for it.

According to the health official, the delay in the administration of the sera is not due to a lack of personnel, but rather to the fact that the residences “asked us to delay this vaccination by a week because a large part of the residents were with their families and also because of the staff vacations.

The advisor thus tried to explain the controversy over the weak vaccination data in Madrid, which has not yet provided most of the doses received, while President Isabel Díaz Ayuso asks for more for Madrid.

“It is not a question of personnel, we receive the vaccine a day late from the ministry, which conditions a lot because it requires a thawing process to be able to use it,” said Ruiz Escudero.

Likewise, the head of health assured that the circumstances of these Christmas weeks are “exceptional”, but also asked for transparency in the criteria for the distribution of vaccines.

In addition, Ruiz Escudero opened the door to the use of private resources to vaccinate the population since the important thing is that the majority of Madrilenians be vaccinated, with “public or private” resources. “We will always operate as one health,” said the adviser, who argued that health workers have already been trained to perform the vaccination.

The mayor of Madrid and national spokesperson of the PP, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, assumed the responsibility of the institutions for the delay of the vaccine, although he also acknowledged the difficulties of these dates: “I am sure that the Community of Madrid will put all the means to respect the vaccination schedule, but the citizens are urging us to the public officials “.