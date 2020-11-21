Madrid’s plan to test for antigens in pharmacies will be ready next week

Posted: Saturday, November 21, 2020 3:24 PM

The vice-president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, said in an interview with “El Confidencial” that they hope to present their plan to do antigen tests in pharmacies next week.

In this sense, Aguado said he wanted “Madrid families to reunite safely at Christmas” and that antigen testing in pharmacies would be essential.

“We are preparing this plan for pharmacies and I hope it will be available next week to show it to Minister Salvador Illa. The technicians have to decide how it will unfold, but I’m sure it will be a before and an after, ”said the vice-president of the Community of Madrid.

In addition, Ignacio Aguado maintained that they had been working for two months with one goal: “Save Christmas”. “We said this in September and October and we started working on it. Now we are below 300 cases in cumulative incidence. This is a very important step, although it is not enough. Right direction,” said.