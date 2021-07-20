Maglev China train: Maglev China train: the Chinese high speed train

Beijing

China launched its high-speed maglev train on Tuesday. The maximum speed of this train is 600 km / h. According to official media, it is the fastest vehicle to roll on the ground. According to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, the new maglev transport system has been publicly launched in the Chinese coastal city of Qingdao.

The high-speed maglev train project was launched in October 2016. A report indicates that in 2019, a prototype of this train with a speed of 600 km / h was produced. His successful test took place in June 2020.

The chief engineer of the project, Ding Sansan, said that 10 coaches can be installed in this train. Each will have a capacity of 100 passengers. He said that this train is the best solution for traveling within a radius of 1,500 km. Maglev rail wheels do not come into contact with the tracks like conventional trains. This train can travel at a speed of 620 km / h. It operates on high temperature superconducting power (HTS), which makes it appear to be floating on magnetic tracks.

The country’s fastest train, the Maglev, started running in 2003. It has a maximum speed of 431 kilometers per hour and connects Shanghai Pudong Airport to the Longyag Road at the eastern end of Shanghai. China wants to develop more infrastructure by 2022 when the Winter Olympics are held in the country’s capital, Beijing.