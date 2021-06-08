Mahatma Gandhi’s great granddaughter sentenced to seven years in prison in South Africa for cheating – Whidbey Daily News

Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter Lata Ramgobin sentenced to seven years in South Africa, convicted in court

New Delhi. Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter living in South Africa has been sentenced by a Durban court to seven years in prison. He was charged with fraud and forgery of Rs 60 lakh.

Ashish Lata Ramgobin, 56, was convicted by the court in its verdict. Let me tell you that Ashish Lata is the daughter of famous activist Ila Gandhi and the late Mewa Ramgovind.

This is the whole case

Calling himself a businessman, Lata had defrauded a local businessman of Rs 62 lakh. According to SR Maharaj, the victim of the scam, Lata lured him to take advantage of the money.

Lata was accused of cheating with businessman SR Maharaj. In fact, the Maharaja paid Lata a sum of one rupees for importing goods and clearing customs. 60 lakh, but there was no such goods. Lata promised that she would give a portion of her profits to SR Maharaj.

The case of August August 2015

During the hearing, the court was told that Lata Ramgobin met Maharaj, director of footwear distributors of the New Africa Alliance in August 2015. However, the Durban Special Commercial Crimes Court denied Lata permission to appeal both Dota and the sentence.

Maharaj’s Company This company imports, manufactures and sells clothing, linen garments and footwear. Maharaj’s company also gives money to other companies on the basis of profit share. Lata Ramgobin told Maharaj that she has imported three containers of linen cloth for the South African hospital group Netcare.

According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara, Lata Ramgobin said she was facing financial difficulties to pay import costs and customs duties, she needed money to unload goods at the port.

In such a situation Lata Ramgobin told Maharaj that he needed 6.2 million rand. Also show documents related to this, which included documents related to the purchase of goods.

A month later, again Lata Ramgobin sent another document to the maharaja, which was a Netcare challan, showing that the goods had been delivered and not paid.

The Maharaja filed a case against Ramgobin

The Maharaja had entered into a written agreement with Ramgobin for a loan to provide Ramgobin’s family credentials and Netcare documents, although when the Maharaja came to know that the documents were forged and there was no agreement with Lata Ramgobin with Netcare, he admitted that a case was registered against Ramgobin.