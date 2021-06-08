Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter sentenced to seven years in South Africa for fraud

johannesburg

A court in Durban, South Africa, sentenced Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter to seven years in prison for fraud and forgery of R 6 million. Ashish Latha Ramgobin (56) was sentenced by the court on Monday. He was accused of deceiving industrialist SR Maharaj. The Maharaj allegedly gave him 62 lakh rand for importing a shipment from India and clearing customs duties that did not exist.

In this, they were promised a share of the profits. Lata Ramgobin is the child of famous human rights activist Ila Gandhi and the late Mewa Ramgobind. When the lawsuit against Lata Ramgobin began in 2015, Brigadier Hungwani Moolaudji of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said she allegedly gave out false invoices and documents to convince potential investors that three lines of laundry from India Containers are arriving. .

At that time, Lata Ramgobin was released on bail of 50,000 Rand. At Monday’s hearing, the court was informed that Lata Ramgobin had met Maharaj, the director of ‘New Africa Alliance Footwear Distributors’, in August 2015. The company imports, manufactures and sells clothing, linens and shoes. Maharaj’s company also provides financial assistance to other companies on the basis of dividends.

Lata Ramgobin told Maharaj that she had ordered three containers of laundry for the “South African Hospital Group Net Care”. Due to Ramgobin’s net family and care documents, Maharaj made a written agreement with him for the loan. But later, when he learned of the fraud, he filed a criminal complaint against Lata.