Mahinda Rajapaksa: Sri Lanka China Relations Mahinda Rajapaksa on the 100th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China: Sri Lanka China Relations What Mahinda Rajapaksa Said on the 100th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China

Beijing

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who buried Sri Lanka under the burden of Chinese debt, is now denying the truth of the story to please Xi Jinping. During a virtual meeting with Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, Mahinda Rajapaksa told former Chinese Premier Chou Enlai the father of the Non-Aligned Movement. The good thing is that China is not even a full member of the non-aligned countries. Not only that, the founder of this movement did not even name India.

“China will rule Asia! “

Reading the praises of China, Rajapaksa said that it is clear that China will rule Asia in the coming century. China has never tried to impose its political views on the world. China has never interfered in the affairs of other countries. He said that due to the division of the world into two camps (United States and Russia), many countries in Asia and Africa have encountered difficulties. China has done historic work in saving these countries. They said that

Father of the non-aligned told Chinese premier

Rajapaksa said that when the world was split into two poles, then Chinese Premier Chou Enlai put the idea of ​​unaligned countries ahead of the world. He also underlined the importance of the policy of non-alignment at the present time. In trying to appease China, Mahinda Rajapaksa forgot that China never became a full member of the non-aligned countries, but was associated with this organization as an observer country.

What is the Non-Aligned Movement

After the end of World War II, the world was divided into two poles. One was led by the United States while the other faction was led by Russia. America was a supporter of capitalist policies, while Russia was a supporter of socialist policies. At this time, many new countries became independent in the world. The problem before them was to choose between these two ideologies and to establish relations with other countries. But there were also many countries that said they remained unaligned by not joining any groups.

China is not one of the founding countries, India is included

The non-alignment movement was founded by many countries, including India. This movement was dreamed of by the first Indian Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the former Egyptian President Gamal Abdul Nasser, the Indonesian President Sukarno, the Ghanaian Kwame Nkrumah and the former Yugoslav President Marshal Tito. This organization was officially created in 1961. It was then the largest platform of countries after the United Nations.