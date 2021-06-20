Mahou San Miguel invests more than 220 million euros in its new sustainable development strategy

Mahou San Miguel, a 100% Spanish company and leader in the beer sector in our country, has launched its new strategic framework for sustainability “Vamos 2030”, a ten-year plan in which to invest more than 220 million euros and with which aims to strengthen its role as an agent of social transformation to improve the lives of people and the planet. This roadmap, to be developed both in Spain and in its main markets, such as the United States, revolves around three main axes with a transversal approach: Progress, Natural Environment and Well-being, which materialize in 15 commitments aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals promoted by the United Nations.

Its contribution to the economic and social progress of the communities in which it operates will be based above all on the promotion of the hotel and tourism sector, by supporting its clients in their transformation to guarantee their long-term future through sustainability and digitization. Likewise, the brewery is committed to making 95% of its purchases from local suppliers and to supporting its value chain so that it incorporates sustainability criteria into its businesses. All this, promoting stable and quality employment, promoting a flexible, diverse and inclusive environment and guaranteeing the integrity, transparency and ethical values ​​of its professionals. In addition, since its founding, Mahou San Miguel is committed to continuing to promote quality training in hospitality for young people at risk of social exclusion with the aim that at least 80% of participants have access to employment opportunities. employment.

“As part of our sustainable development strategy for the next decade, we have clearly indicated that we must further strengthen our role in the economic and social development of our country and do so, in particular, through our support for the hotel industry. . This commitment is historic but in 2020 it was strengthened to the point that the Company decided to forgo its profits to help reactivate this sector, investing more than 200 million euros to achieve this. – assures Alberto Rodrguez-Toquero, general manager of Mahou San Miguel. “In addition, we want to continue to generate jobs and continue to be one of the most valued companies to work for in our country, thanks to a strategy in which people and their well-being are always at the center of everything we do. decisions. ” – he adds.

Mahou San Miguel has around 3,900 professionals, spread across its production centers, sources and bottling plants, head office, sales offices located in 11 Autonomous Communities in our country and international offices.

Protection of natural habitat

The brewery focuses the second key territory of its Plan on the protection of natural resources and biodiversity, the contribution to slowing down climate change, the promotion of the circularity of its economic model and the responsible use of resources. It has set itself the goal of reducing its water consumption and its carbon footprint to double digits by 2030, to continue to use 100% green electricity in all its activities and to promote energy production projects. from renewable sources, essential to reduce CO2 emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. by 2040. In addition, it wants to strengthen the circularity of all its packaging and materials, by ensuring that all are 100% recyclable or reusable, by promoting alternatives such as aluminum, by favoring formats such as drums and by eliminating virgin plastic from all of its containers. and packaging.

Regarding raw materials, the company advocates the promotion that 100% of the barley used in its production processes comes from sustainable agriculture through a pioneering program of collaboration with farmers focused on respect for the natural environment. . On the other hand, in the field of mobility, it is committed to promoting the efficiency and sustainability of 100% of its fleet, an area in which it has already taken important steps with the integration of electric and hybrid cars. for its business and management activities. team or the introduction of fuels such as liquefied natural gas in long-distance freight transport.

“As leaders in the beer industry, we have a responsibility to our customers, consumers and society in general to promote projects that help minimize the impact of our activity on the environment, while protecting our planet. We also want to involve our entire value chain in this commitment and extend it to all social agents, so that together we meet the important challenges we face in this area “- says Alberto Rodrguez-Toquero.

Promote well-being to improve people’s lives

Mahou San Miguel, through this strategic axis, promotes a more social, healthy and sustainable way of life with different initiatives with which he hopes to have an impact on more than 35 million people, such as the incorporation of valuable information on ingredients, nutrition or sustainability in 100% of its references, with the aim of promoting consumer knowledge of the products, their composition and their origin.

In the same vein, raise awareness of the need to adopt sustainable lifestyles, promoting conscious consumption of their products. The Company also offered to promote the health of its team – with innovative programs for happiness and well-being – and that of all consumers through healthy and inclusive products.

In this case, Alberto Rodrguez-Toquero explains that “this plan is a reflection of the values ​​of our company, therefore the well-being of our professionals, consumers and, in general, of all citizens continues to be the central element behind he. If there is anything that Mahou San Miguel exists for, it is to create moments of union and connection that improve people’s lives, so defending a social and healthy lifestyle is a goal that meets our own essence ”- he concludes.

