Mahou San Miguel, recognized by the Ministry of Equality for his commitment to diversity and gender equality

Gender equality has been fundamental in its diversity strategy over the past decade, being a pioneer in the implementation of equality plans in the sector.

BY RRHHDigital, 16:15 – 05 March 2021



Mahou San Miguel, a 100% Spanish family business and leader in the beer sector in our country, has once again received the “Equality in the company” label, awarded by the Ministry of Equality, thanks to its policy active in this field. zone in the companies of Mahou and Soln de Cabras.

Thus, the company’s commitment to gender equality is valued, which has been fundamental in its diversity strategy over the past decade – being a pioneer in the implementation of equality plans in the sector – and a field in which it has made great strides. Among the latter, the participation in the Anonymous Curriculum project in all its selection processes stands out, in 100% of which there are applicants of both sexes. This is an initiative of the Women’s Institute aimed at eliminating prejudices when finding a candidate and in which Mahou San Miguel was the only brewer to join.

Other initiatives she participates in to close the gender gap are the Closingap Business Cluster, in which 12 leading companies collaborate to achieve social transformation through cooperation between the public and private sectors, and Smart Girls, a project promoted by the ASTI Foundation to encourage young women to pursue careers in science and technology.

“This particularity encourages us even more to continue promoting an open work environment based on the well-being of professionals and in which everyone feels valued and respected with all their characteristics and ways of thinking” -assures Jess Domingo, CEO of People & Organization of Mahou San Miguel, who points out that the company’s strategic plans are increasingly focused on ensuring equality and diversity. In this way, he is moving towards a new model of inclusion in which labels are totally outdated to focus on each person, their ideas, their circumstances and their ability to respond to problems from different points of view.

Jess Domingo explains this by stating that “diversity and equality are two entities which must always go hand in hand and which consist in promoting and integrating different approaches and ideas into our daily lives. Debemos tener claro que solo podremos afrontar los retos de futuro si somos una compaa autnticamente igualitaria y diversa, capaz de impulsar el talento de personas nicas e irrepetibles pero que comparten un objetivo y una ilusin, contribuyendo con lo mejor de s mismosou al proyecto de Saint Miguel “.

