Mahou San Miguel, Spain’s most responsible and sustainable beverage company

Since 2017, the brewery maintains its leadership as the most responsible and sustainable beverage company according to this ranking, which annually assesses the reputation of companies, managers and institutions in Spain and Latin America.

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 14 January 2021



Mahou San Miguel, a 100% Spanish family business, leader in the beer sector in our country, has been recognized as the most responsible beverage company in Spain. This is demonstrated by the latest edition of the Merco Responsibility and Corporate Governance Business Monitor, in which it again reached 12th position.

This result is a reflection of its good practices and policies in matters of corporate responsibility and sustainable development, as well as of the well-known social engagement work of its Foundation. To prepare these results, MERCO obtained the advice of CSR experts, financial analysts, journalists, members of the government, NGOs and consumer associations, among others, who wanted to highlight the role of Mahou San Miguel in this area.

This leadership joins that which the company reassessed last October as the best valued brewery in our country according to the Companies and Leaders 2020 ranking of the aforementioned monitor.

With this result, Mahou San Miguel is recognized for the intense work carried out in the field of sustainability, in which he has made significant progress over the past decade. It recently completed its Somos 2020 sustainability plan, based on 20 specific milestones that have been fully achieved, with an investment of over 40 million over the past three years. The brewery is already finalizing its new strategic framework which will be presented in the coming weeks.

Merco (Corporate Reputation Business Monitor) is a benchmark reputation assessment instrument worldwide and the only one audited and verified by the international consultancy firm KPMG in accordance with ISAE 3000. For the development of this ranking, Merco is based on a multi-stakeholder methodology composed of six evaluations and twenty-four sources of information, in addition to a benchmarking of more than 200 management indicators to ensure the most transparent and truthful results possible.

