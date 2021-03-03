Maintain restrictions or allow mobility at Easter? Government and CCAA seek consensus in the

Updated: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 1:03 PM

Published on: 03.03.2021 06:51

The Interterritorial Council is today debating the advisability of maintaining the perimeter closures or lifting the mobility restrictions at Easter. The Health Ministry is in favor of not doing so, as some Autonomous Communities are, while other Autonomous Governments believe that travel should be allowed as the incidence improves.

At present, the Public Health Commission is preparing a joint proposal which will be forwarded to the Interterritorial Council for a decision. Representatives of the central executive, as well as directors general of the autonomous communities are working on the preparation of this document.

Carolina Darias has already indicated that she was not in favor of relaxing restrictions and the Ministry of Health, they recall that the objective is to reduce to 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants “and that it is very easy to go up and difficult to go down. “

The minister asked in her last speeches that “we learn from the past so as not to make the same mistakes”. Likewise, she defended that she does not understand “the dates” and that “the only question that matters now is to reduce the incidence”, which is currently 175 cases per 100,000 population.

The Ministry of Health is in favor of maintaining lockdowns, not easing restrictions

For his part, Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies (CCAES), asked for caution regarding the flexible measures for the Easter holidays. He says he is “aware that there is a lot of fatigue” because we have been in this situation for a year, but asks “to hold out for a month or a month and a half” so that the situation stabilizes.

The majority of autonomous governments expressed themselves in the same line as the health authorities. They want a common strategy to avoid a repeat of what happened over Christmas when there were 17 different mobility strategies and cases and deaths skyrocketed.

One of the most energetic was the executive of Castilla-La Mancha, which urged Pedro Sánchez to establish a common strategy and to maintain the boundaries of the perimeter. Likewise, they affected their “daily connectivity problem with the Community of Madrid”.

Most communities ask for a common strategy so that what happened on Christmas does not happen

Precisely, the mayor of Madrid mentioned the possibility of keeping the Community open during the festivities of Holy Week. An option on which Isabel Díaz Ayuso did not want to comment. The Chair indicated that she would speak “on the subject if necessary” and referred to the information provided by her “experts”.

Communities such as Asturias, Murcia, Navarre, the Valencian Community, Andalusia or Castilla y León also demand the maintenance of the restrictions, which have already argued that they oppose the opening during the next festive season.