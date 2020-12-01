Maintaining the average workforce is key to rewarding the virtual classroom

This year 2020 has been an atypical year. The training sector, like the rest, has suffered a negative impact from the crisis. Despite this, Ability reminds us that we still have time to improve our training, which can translate into savings for many companies, especially in these economically challenging times.

Due to the negative impact of the coronavirus on training, FUNDAE has relaxed some regulations to make it easier to meet health requirements. These changes mean for companies the modification of certain requirements to be met vis-à-vis the administration.

One of these changes stands out above all the others because of its strong implementation by companies. This is a change which, before the crisis, was required of the sector. From April 15, 2020, all training provided from a virtual classroom with a maximum of 30 participants are considered face-to-face. This resource has been used by companies since its publication in the BOE to maintain employee training.

Due to the proximity of the end of the year, the closing of the training file in front of the administration, and new developments in requests and requirements in FUNDAE, there are new features to take into account to avoid feedback.

From Abilitynos, they remind us what are the keys to closing the training file without incident.

If the company has legal representation for workers, it must have been informed in good time. The company must also safeguard the information that proves it. It is necessary to have all the documentation that FUNDAE needs, stored and in order, so that, in the event of a possible inspection, the paperwork is reduced to a minimum. In this category are included the parts of signatures, receipt of diplomas, responsible declaration etc. Regarding accounting, it is necessary that all training expenses are located in a separate account, so that FUNDAE technicians can access and review all relevant information. Compliance with a minimum percentage of private co-financing, which varies from company to company, and which must be calculated individually, is also a requirement to be taken into account. The fundamental novelty of this year, as noted, is the virtual classroom. The requirement implied by this change in order to justify it and grant it to the administration is different from that required for the face-to-face training bonus as we know it. The virtual classroom requires as a bonus the maintenance of the average workforce present in the company during the 6 months preceding the state of alarm, and that it must be maintained until the last virtual classroom course that is wishes to subsidize by this method during the year. This requirement is fundamental and must be fulfilled to avoid being asked to reimburse the credit obtained by part of the training.

All these requirements, as stated, are essential to avoid incidents with the administration, so that it can claim part of the credit obtained. It is important that as of the date of our meeting, all companies spend a small portion of their time collecting all of this information and confirming that the procedures have been performed correctly.

At Ability, they alleviate this burden, in these times when the workload of training departments is extremely high, helping to manage, and confirming with these departments that all requirements demanded by FUNDAE are rigorously met, assuring its incident clients minimal with it, and guide them through the complicated bureaucracy of the administration.

