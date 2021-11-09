maintaining-the-balance-of-the-energy-triangle-is-key-to-reaching-net-zero

From the G – 20 meeting in Rome to the COP 26 summit in Glasgow, the world energy debate and the climate reveals a fundamental truth: everyone wants to save the planet, but nobody wants a higher energy bill for their country.

In the Rome Declaration, the leaders of the G – 20 underscored their commitment to ensuring “a just and orderly transition of our energy systems that ensures affordability, even for the most vulnerable households and businesses.” During the Glasgow summit, US President Joe Biden was even clearer, pointing out the need to pressure the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia “to pump more oil” in order to to contain the global rise in energy prices.

As ironic as they may seem, these positions – calling for more oil and gas production while promising greater climate ambition – should not surprise us.

Energy is a complex issue. Behind everyday acts as simple as turning on the light or refueling at the gas station are elaborate technologies and huge infrastructures that often connect distant countries, if not even different continents. To extract, process, transport and distribute traditional energy sources such as oil and gas, numerous technical steps are required, just as they are required to harness the energy of the sun, wind or water and distribute it to our homes, our industries or our cars.

Energy governance is no less complicated than its technical aspects. Energy is the lifeblood that keeps our current societies alive and governments have traditionally played an important role in the sector driven by different objectives, such as guaranteeing citizens a reliable and affordable energy supply.

The multifaceted nature of energy policy can be outlined in a triangle whose vertices are security, competitiveness and sustainability.

Energy security refers to the uninterrupted availability of energy. This aspect is important in the long and short term. Long-term energy security has to do with making the appropriate investments to supply energy in accordance with the needs of society. Short-term security focuses on the power system’s ability to react quickly to sudden changes in the balance between supply and demand. Since energy is vital to the functioning of our societies, energy security represents an absolute priority for any government in the world.

Competitiveness refers to affordable prices for both households and companies companies, as well as internationally. Since non-competitiveness in the energy sector can push part of the population into energy poverty and undermine the capacity of a country’s economy and industry, it also represents a key priority for governments.

Sustainability is about reducing – or, ideally, fully mitigating – the detrimental effects of prospecting, production and consumption on the climate and the environment. The burning of fossil fuels, which today still represents 80% of the world energy mix, is the factor that contributes the most to climate change, as well as to air pollution and other environmental problems. Governments have begun to pay increasing attention to this issue, as shown by the wave of commitments to climate neutrality in recent years.

In an ideal world, these three components would be in perfect balance , and countries would be able to offer their citizens a safe, cost-competitive and ecologically sustainable energy system. But, in reality, compensating for all three is difficult, and governments have to make political decisions that may favor – at least temporarily – one or two elements over the others.

The application of energy policies Meeting all three objectives simultaneously can be considered one of the most formidable challenges facing governments in the 21st century, especially given the pressing need to reinforce action against the threat of climate change to life.

It is also urgent because, as the current world energy crisis clearly shows, if the balance is broken by an external factor, when it comes to recovering it, security and competitiveness will always prevail over sustainability.

Simone Tagliapietra is a researcher at the Bruegel Institute, Brussels.

