Home/Culture/ 'Maixabel', with five nominations, leads in cinema the nominations for the Forqué awards Culture 'Maixabel', with five nominations, leads in cinema the nominations for the Forqué awards

Maixabel, the drama by Icíar Bollaín that reconstructs the relationship between Maixabel Lasa, Juan María Jáuregui’s widow, and Ibon Etxezarreta, member of the command that assassinated Jáuregui, has achieved this morning five nominations for the Forqué awards, the awards given by Egeda, the entity that manages the rights of audiovisual producers, whose 27 th edition will be held next 11 December. Maixabel competes for best feature film, male performance (he has achieved two nominations, for Luis Tosar and Urko Olazabal), best female performance (Blanca Portillo) and is in the quartet selected for the Cinema award and Education in Values. Behind have been Mediterráneo , by Marcel Barrena, and Parallel Mothers , by Pedro Almodóvar, with three nominations each, and El buen Patron, by Fernando León, with two selections. Mediterráneo has achieved the best feature films, male acting (Eduard Fernández) and cinema and education in values. Parallel Mothers is also nominated for best feature length; cinema and education in values, and female interpretation (Penélope Cruz). The good boss, that completes the finalists for best feature length, adds another selection for best actor (Javier Bardem). For best female performance, along with Portillo and Cruz, are nominated Marta Nieto (Three) and Petra Mateo (Life was that).

Trailer of ‘Mediterráneo’.

On television, the series Hierro, La Fortuna, Historias para not sleeping and lost fagot. In male television acting, they compete for the award Álvaro Mel ( La Fortuna ), Darío Grandinetti ( Hierro ), Javier Camera ( Come on Juan ) and Javier Gutiérrez ( Kings of the night ). In the female section there are Ana Polvorosa ( La Fortuna ), Candela Peña ( Hierro ), Maribel Verdú ( Ana Tramel . The game ) and Nadia de Santiago ( The time I give you ).

The Forqué awards have decided to advance its date of celebration and from now on they will be celebrated in December. The next edition will be the day 11, which coincides precisely with the European Film Academy Awards. Marta Hazas and Elena S. Sánchez will be the presenters of the gala that will be held at IFEMA Palacio Municipal de Madrid. To enter the candidacies, the members of Egeda have chosen between 176 fiction, documentary or animation films, 47 series and 66 short films.

In addition to the previous nominations, in best documentary feature film are 100 days with the father , by Miguel Ángel Muñoz (who is also a candidate in Cinema and Education in Values); Buñuel, a surrealist filmmaker , by Javier Espada: Heroes: Silencio and Rock & Roll , by Alexis Morante, and Who prevents it , by Jonás Trueba. The films that opt ​​for the best Latin American feature are Bolivian 66 seconds without shadow , by Juan Pablo Richter; the Colombian Lavaperros , by Carlos Moreno; the Mexican women The wolves , by Samuel Kishi Leopo, and Night of Fire by Tatiana Huezo, the favorite after her successful festival journey.