Major terrorist attack in Niger, news of at least 56 people killed – attacks in Niger, Islamist terrorist attacks in Niger, many people killed

Niamey

56 people were reportedly killed in a terrorist attack in the African country of Niger. According to the report, militants attacked a village on the border with Mali, killing 56 people. More than 20 people were reportedly injured in the attack. There has been an emergency since 2017 due to violence and civil war in the attacked area.

Terrorists wreaked havoc in two villages

AFP quoted Nigerien officials as saying that the militants had targeted two villages. The number of people who die in this attack may be more than 70. The two villages that terrorists attacked in Niger are known as Chomobangau and Jaromdareya in the Tillaberi region. The village is located near the border with Mali.

Many terrorist organizations active in this field

The Nigerian government continues to allege that Mali’s armed factions are entering its state border to commit terrorist acts. However, no official statement has yet been made on this attack. There are many terrorist organizations associated with Al Qaeda and the Islamic State in this area.

Residents of the region face continued terrorist attacks

At least 10 people were killed in an attack by the terrorist organization Boko Haram in Borno province on December 27 in Nigeria, near Niger. According to the Borno provincial government, the attackers targeted four villages. The terrorists first attacked Ajare Nagar, where government offices and police stations were targeted. During this time, heavy shooting took place between the soldiers and the attackers. After that, the attackers also attacked in Shaffa.