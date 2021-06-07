Major train accident in Pakistan, two trains collide in Sindh – Whidbey Daily News

A horrific train accident took place in Pakistan early Monday morning. Two trains collided in Daharki, Sindh province, killing more than 30 people.

New Delhi. A major train accident took place in neighboring Pakistan on Monday morning. According to a report, the horrific train accident happened in Daharki in Sindh province. Where two trains collided. More than 30 people have been killed and more than 50 injured so far in the tragedy. According to reports, many people are still trapped in the bogie. Work is underway to remove them. The injured are being admitted to hospital for treatment.

Eight coaches derailed

According to information received, Millat Express was going from Karachi to Sargodha and Sir Syed Express was going from Rawalpindi to Karachi. The accident happened at 3.45am. The Millat Express and the Sir Syed Express collided early Monday morning at Daharki in Ghotaki district of Pakistan’s Sindh province. As a result, eight coaches of Millat Express derailed. The crash has killed at least 30 people so far and injured more than 50 others.

Passengers are getting out after the train is cut off

According to Geo TV, four hours after the accident, officials did not arrive at the scene and no heavy machinery was transported. It is being said that many passengers are badly trapped. Trapped passengers can be removed from there just by cutting the train. Tractor trolleys are being carried to the injured. The medical team will arrive there at 9.30 pm, according to the report.

At least 30 people were killed and several others injured when a Millat Express collided with a Sir Syed Express train between Ghoti sand and Daharki railway stations, Pakistan’s ARY News reported.

Mortality may increase

Pakistani officials feared the death toll could rise. The deputy commissioner of Ghotaki district said about 14 bogies were overturned in the accident. 8 of them have suffered heavy losses. The evacuation of people trapped in bogies is a big challenge. The deputy commissioner said the relief train has been dispatched. All doctors and paramedical staff have been called on duty in Ghotaki, Dharki, Obero and Mirpur Mathelo hospitals declaring a state of emergency.