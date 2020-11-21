Mala Adiga: Mala Adiga of Indian descent, who joined Biden’s team at the White House, got this responsibility

Washington

New US President Joe Biden begins training his White House team. At the same time, he gave top posts to four officials in the Obama administration. The team also includes Mala Adiga of Indian origin. Kathy Russell, who was chief of staff in the Obama administration, will serve as the director of the office of the personal presidency of the White House. It will examine applications for administrative posts. At the same time, Louisa Terrell will be the deputy chief of staff.

Jill’s politics will make garlands

Carlos Elihondo, who was Jill Biden’s social secretary in the Obama administration, will continue to hold the same post. Mala Adiga will be Jill’s policy director. Her job will be to set Jill’s priorities as first lady. She previously served as Director of Higher Education and Military Families at the Biden Foundation. He was also an advisor to Jill Biden in the Obama administration.

“ A dedication due to diversity ”

Announcing the team, Biden said, “I am proud to announce the names of other members of my team who will make changes in tough times in America.” The dedication to overcoming the challenges facing our country comes from their diverse backgrounds and experiences. They will serve the American people and help create a better, more just, and united country.