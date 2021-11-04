malaga-is-reunited-with-emilio-prados,-the-least-known-poet-of-the-generation-of-27

In the year 1919 a group of students posed in front of the transatlantic pavilion of the Residencia de Estudiantes, in Madrid. In suits and ties, most of them look at the camera, like Luis Buñuel or Pepín Bello. But in the middle of the sepia image, one of the young people has his face hidden behind some scratches. It is Emilio Prados (Málaga, 1899 – Mexico City, 1962), who scraped the negative to erase himself from the photograph. It was one of the first clues to his scant desire for prominence which, years later, he underlined when he reproached Gerardo Diego in a letter for including him in the anthology that shaped the Generation of 27. “His was a mania for hiding,” says Francisco Chica, one of the greatest investigators of the figure of Prados. Now Malaga has wanted to return to the front row and give the protagonist role to the Malaga poet with conferences, literary routes, various publications and an exhibition. A documentary puts the finishing touch by clearing up unknowns about the author of the year considered by the Andalusian Center of Letters.

Lover of the exuberant nature of the Black Forest and in love with the sea. Divulger of psychoanalysis and teacher of illiterate children. A reference as a printer, uniting in the same publication Picasso, Falla, Dalí, Lorca, Alberti, Cernuda, Aleixandre or Moreno Villa. Great diver, rebel, esthete. The biography of Emilio Prados is as multifaceted as his work and complex as his verses. Permanently determined to evaporate, Juan Ramón Jiménez defined him as “a poet of flight and always on the run, of himself and of others” in Españoles de tres mundo . Its history is an epic born next to the Mediterranean that had a key stage in the Madrid Student Residence and that, after promoting the Generation of the 27, ended up in exile in Mexico. There, in a small room in the Federal District, he spent the last years of his life. He did it surrounded by starfish, a portrait of Lorca, books and a box with a handful of sand from the beaches of Malaga, his eternal longing.

A group of students, including Emilio Prados, Luis Buñuel and Pepín Bello, pose in front of the transatlantic pavilion of the Madrid Student Residence in 1919.

It is the space that director Jorge Peña has recreated to deconstruct the poet in the film Emilio Prados, cloud hunter . “We start from those four walls to travel towards the most relevant milestones of his life,” says the filmmaker, also from Malaga, whose work maintains a tone close to magical realism and a theatrical staging with the participation of actor Rafael Castillo in the literary skin. “Prados is practically a stranger, but like his entire generation he is extremely contemporary,” adds José Antonio Hergueta, producer of a documentary that rescues in its title the words of García Lorca when he saw Prados place a mirror in front of his bedroom window in the Student Residence playing to catch the sky. If the Granada-born man called him a “cloud hunter”, Pedro Salinas described him as a “mystic of loneliness” and the philosopher María Zambrano as the “poet of death.” “He was a character with a very broad vision of reality,” sums up Peña.

Shot between the end of summer and the beginning of autumn between Malaga and Madrid, the work – which will be released before the end the year in Canal Sur— he walks through the Montes de Málaga, where the protagonist learned about natural life from the hand of shepherd Antonio Ríos. It also goes to the beaches of El Palo, to the east of the capital: in one of its coves, the Peñón del Cuervo, Prados distributed pencils and papers to the children of fishermen to teach them to read and write. The cameras also enter the María Zambrano Foundation and the corridors of the Student Residence, where he maintained a close relationship with Lorca. “Prados fell in love with the person and can be defined as pansexual,” emphasizes Peña.

The actor Rafael Castillo and the director Jorge Peña prepare a scene for ‘Emilio Prados, hunter of clouds’.

The writer traveled to Paris, where he met Picasso and Cocteau. He walked through Germany to attend the lessons of the philosopher Martin Heidegger and discovered European literature in Switzerland. Upon returning home, he led the printing press Sur and together with Manuel Altolaguirre launched the magazine Litoral , which was later joined by José María Hinojosa. “Malaga then became the nerve center of Spanish poetry,” says Javier La Beira, director of the library of the Generación del Cultural Center 27. In the same place on Calle San Lorenzo where a restaurant today serves broken eggs with truffle, Prados received visits from Alberti, Altolaguirre, Cernuda or Lorca a century ago, which they found in Litoral a home for your creativity. “They were going to see the print tests, but also to have fun,” says La Beira, who has acted as a guide for some of the few places related to Prados in Malaga these days. Among them the furniture factory that his father owned in the Buenavista Palace – today it houses the Picasso Museum – where the poet disappeared for seasons.

its editions were at the forefront of everything that was done in Europe ”, reveals Eva Díaz, director of the Andalusian Center for Letters, who highlights Prados’s social commitment and how she knew how to assume the historical significance of the generation to which she belonged since a second plane. However, he suffered like the most when in just a few days he saw how each front of the Civil War murdered two of his closest friends: Lorca and Hinojosa. He escaped to France days after the end of the war. In Mexico, he would replicate his life in Malaga: he wrote again, recast Litoral and set out towards spirituality, turning to others. He also gave classes, this time to the Children of Morelia. It welcomed three of them.

Shooting of a scene on the beach of ‘Emilio Prados, hunter of clouds’, in Malaga.

Eva Díaz defines the poetry of Malaga as “hermetic and complex” and emphasizes that Therefore, he stayed away from the general public. To bring it closer, the center he directs has published an excellent scientific catalog entitled Life and poetry , has published an essential anthology of the author and has produced a didactic notebook that will bear the figure of the poet to the Andalusian institutes. Díaz has also curated the exhibition Emilio Prados, the sea of ​​nostalgia at the Cultural Center of the Unicaja Foundation, which will soon publish the thesis on the author prepared by Francisco Chica in the years 90. With the sound of waves as background sound, in the exhibition there is room for literary mythomania with first editions, manuscripts, letters, movable type or photographs from different documentary funds and private collections.

The The exhibition, which can be visited until 27, has as its common thread the sea ​​through which Prados swam and dived so many times. I am the sea like the sea, nothing hurries me. / The sea came, the sea left, I am still in my body , he wrote in Río Natural . The poet always missed the Mediterranean in his Mexican exile, an absence that that jar of sand from its beaches could not replace. Neither are those starfish, shells, and conch shells. In them, perhaps he heard the sound of the waves of his Malaga, more than 9. 000 kilometers away, the same city that now honors him to meet the cloud chaser.