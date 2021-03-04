Malaga, the best place to work according to the Great Place to Work ranking

What do people appreciate the most about working in a place like Malaga? According to a recent study by Great Place to Work, the most appreciated aspects are the good climate, open and welcoming people, good communications in the city, the quality of life it offers, the cultural offer, the gastronomy, the variety. outdoor recreation and sea, among others.

The data confirms this. 8 out of 10 people who work in Malaga highly recommend the province to their family and / or friends as a perfect place to work.

According to the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, “the development of Malaga in recent years has been guided by the city’s strategic plan. Today, Malaga is a city of knowledge, open to the sea and showcasing its cultural heritage. To continue improving the quality of life for the people of Malaga, it is essential that local businesses develop and foreign companies open new offices and invest in our city. “

The recent news of investments in the province of well-known companies like Google, and the creation of talents and opportunities, fill with hope and promise for the future.

On the other hand, in the current scenario full of challenges such as the health crisis, digitization, innovation and the war for talent, companies in Malaga today face an inescapable challenge: to be more competitive and to have the best talents.

Malaga as a leading talent center

Can we imagine Malaga as the first center to generate and attract talent and innovation? This step is not far off. Malaga has almost all the ingredients for it, now is the time to add the secret ingredient to the recipe: generating cultures of trust in working relationships, recognizing excellent companies to work for and telling their stories. stories.

In this context, Great Place To Work, the main international research and consultancy institute which supports and certifies the best companies for which to work, in collaboration with the City of Malaga, Promlaga, the CIEDES Foundation and Diario Sur, launches the initiative Best Workplaces Malaga. to support businesses in creating cultures of trust and innovation; and to recognize the best companies to work for in the province, their employees said.

Mlaga contar con su propio Ranking de las Mejores Empresas para Trabajar, que le otorgar mayor visibilidad internacional, la atraccin del mejor talento e inversin a la provincia, generacin de talento e innovacin y, en consecuencia, un important y necesario estmulo econmico y sostenible the city.

“Initiatives such as ‘Best Workplaces Malaga’, explains Francisco de la Torre, Mayor of Malaga. promote and disseminate internationally that the companies of our innovative ecosystem, Mlaga Valley, are excellent places to work and highlight the differential factor brought by their employees. At the same time, they demonstrate the importance of the commercial fabric of Malaga and the professionalism of companies that create jobs and generate an environment of prosperity. “De la Torre concludes.

The first stories

The path is already marked by companies in Malaga such as Sequel (Verisk), Vodafone Malaga, Cervinter, Novaluz Energa Empresas and Plytix, which have already been certified as excellent places to work, said their own workers. “These organizations are thus proving to be references in Malaga, which place people at the center of the company as a commercial strategy; and they have cultures of trust, innovation and diversity. “says lvaro Martnez from Great Place to Work, responsible for the Best Workplaces Malaga project.

According to the Managing Director of Cervinter, Eduardo Garcia Rodriguez, “we love to participate in this great project of ‘Best Workplaces Malaga’. As a business, it helps us reaffirm our focus on people. The bad situation that our sector is going through has not changed in the least our philosophy according to which we continue to put people at the heart of our activity ”

“We are very proud to obtain this certification, says Rafael Alcaide | Regional Director of Andalusia and Extremadura of Vodafone. “To give value to the province of Malaga, which has a network of companies at the cutting edge of technology and innovation, which for our sector is a great advantage because it opens up a wide range of possibilities for we. when it comes to implementing new technological solutions and developing other ways of connecting to society. “Warden concludes.

The launch of the ranking will be limited exclusively to the province of Malaga. Malaga companies participating in this 1st edition of the initiative must have at least 10 employees.

The registration period is already open until August 31, 2021 and the results will be published in October 2021.

In order to receive more information on how to participate, companies in Malaga can contact Great Place to Work through Best Workplaces Malaga.

HRDigital