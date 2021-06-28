Malaise among young people confined by the macro-epidemic of Mallorca which already adds nearly 1,300 infections

Posted: Monday June 28, 2021 11:56 PM

“We are negative, we want to get out!” : this is the cry that was chanted by some of the nearly 250 young people confined in a hotel in Mallorca for allegedly close contacts with some of the positives of the macro-epidemic detected on the Island.

Nearly 1,300 people have tested positive for COVID after numerous irregularities in prevention measures that occurred during their year-end trip to Mallorca. There are more than 5,000 contacts, so the number of cases could increase in the coming hours and, in the meantime, dozens of young people have to quarantine themselves far from home.

To denounce their situation, some of them used the towels of the hotel where they will have to spend 10 days as a banner of protest. They claim “freedom” and say all they want is to go home.

“We are not kidnapped by terrorists, but we would like to go home because we have the right to do so if we test negative,” said Sarai Aguilar, one of the young women in confinement.

The boredom and overwhelm of these young people translate into worry and anger for their parents, hundreds of kilometers away from them. In fact, Arancha de la Fuente, a woman from San Fernando, Cadiz, mother of one of the quarantined students, has already filed a complaint against the Balearic government for “illegal detention and procrastination”.

Most parents agree that they have not been informed of anything and denounce “discriminatory treatment” of tourists of other nationalities who have not had to maintain quarantines.

However, the Balearic government recalls that quarantines are also decreed for negative people who have been in close contact, and these young people should take a flight home.

“Even being negative today, in a few days it could be positive. We have an extremely high positivity rate,” explained the government’s Minister of Health, Patricia Gómez. With this situation, the authorities insist that it is not possible to travel, so the 249 young peninsular confined must remain there during the corresponding quarantine.

526 cases of COVID in Madrid

Madrid has already reported 526 cases linked to the outbreak, and another 2,000 people are being kept in quarantine through direct or indirect contact. The government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso has identified up to 11 cases of secondary transmission in ten derived foci. “This is the biggest epidemic since the start of the pandemic and there will surely be more cases,” said Antonio Zapatero, deputy minister of Public Health and COVID-19 Plan, in an interview with “Onda Madrid “.

This afternoon, after the update of new positives, the region reported the hospital admission of one of the infected, more specifically the father of a student who participated in one of these trips. . However, as the deputy adviser noted, “most parents and grandparents” are already vaccinated in Madrid and an increase in hospital pressure has not been noticed in recent hours, although he does not want to downplaying the importance of what happened: “This The epidemic makes us think and think that the virus is still there and what if the correct action is not taken. In this case, all the rules were broken. “

Euskadi and other affected communities

The impact is also noticeable in the Basque Country, which on Monday confirmed to have already counted at least 172 positive cases, although the Basque authorities believe that this figure will increase in the coming hours and days. Currently, 306 young people in the territory are maintaining around forty. The Minister of Health, Gotzone Sagardui, stressed at the same time that the group of people affected is reacting in the “good” way in the community. That is, 500 young people have already undergone a PCR test to collect more detailed data on the impact of the macro-epidemic.

Catalonia and Andalusia are two of the other communities most affected by the macro-epidemic. In the first, up to 132 positive cases were detected, while in the Andalusian region 107 cases derived from what happened on the islands were reported for the first time. In Galicia, authorities have reported that the massive epidemic in Mallorca has already affected 103 people in the territory, although they hope to continue updating this data throughout the day. And in Murcia, 26 cases have been reported. In Castilla-La Mancha, another of the affected communities, there are already 19 confirmed cases and they keep an exhaustive follow-up on more than 100 people.

The Valencian Community, for its part, has announced in recent days that it is maintaining 67 positive cases, although all of them have mild symptoms. And in Aragon, ten positive cases were counted in the same period in a group of 15 young people who had left the city of Teruel d’Alcañiz. From Castilla y León, they transferred the positive of 12 young people from Segovia, Ávila, Burgos and León, currently confined, and located 50 close contacts with the epidemic in Mallorca.